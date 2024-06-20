Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.80

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 57411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In other Sable Offshore news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sable Offshore news, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOC. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

