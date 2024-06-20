Safeguard Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,053,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.14. 4,040,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.64.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.