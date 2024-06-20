Safeguard Financial LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 514,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 55,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE XOM traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,384,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,097,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

