Safeguard Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VBR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 370,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,001. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

