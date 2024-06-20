Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,470 shares of company stock worth $167,913,238. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 4.3 %

CRM traded up $10.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.88. 14,796,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,919. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.36. The firm has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.