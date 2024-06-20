SALT Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $8,683.88 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,955.96 or 1.00065514 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00080281 BTC.

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02119025 USD and is up 10.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,845.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

