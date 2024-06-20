Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Schneider National worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 59,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,886. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

View Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.