Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after buying an additional 985,714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after buying an additional 603,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,401,000 after buying an additional 91,491 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after buying an additional 3,685,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,138,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 201,549 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 465,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,074. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

