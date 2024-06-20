Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,183 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $63.13. 741,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $63.46.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

