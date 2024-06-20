Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.