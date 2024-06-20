Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 3,239,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

