Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 987,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,260. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

