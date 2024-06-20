Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $85.00 at Bank of America

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STNG. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

