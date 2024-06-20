Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 165.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Seaboard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Seaboard by 24.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 411.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter worth $233,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SEB traded down $23.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,989.90. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,955.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,862.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

