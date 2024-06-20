Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,002.90

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3,002.90 and last traded at $3,008.52, with a volume of 3725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,068.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 36.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

