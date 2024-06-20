Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under review” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Savannah Energy Stock Performance
LON:SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.83. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £343.88 million, a PE ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.
About Savannah Energy
