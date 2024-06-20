Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under review” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Savannah Energy Stock Performance

LON:SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.83. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £343.88 million, a PE ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the southeast Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in southeast Nigeria.

