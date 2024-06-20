Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.37) to GBX 4,000 ($50.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($53.37) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.68).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,940 ($37.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,033.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,298.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,848 ($36.19) and a one year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.19).

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.59), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,819.67). In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.17) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,353.24). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.59), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,819.67). Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

