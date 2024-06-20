Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Increases By 5.2%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,359.0 days.

Aalberts Stock Performance

Shares of Aalberts stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Aalberts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.