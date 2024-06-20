Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Increases By 5.2%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,359.0 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
Shares of Aalberts stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.
Aalberts Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aalberts
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.