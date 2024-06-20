Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Drops By 5.3%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $493.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,119,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

