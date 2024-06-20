Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expands By 6.4%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 799,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,776,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,894,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Biohaven stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.21. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

