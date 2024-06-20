Short Interest in Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Decreases By 5.5%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,241,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 7,663,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,194.4 days.

Idorsia Stock Performance

Shares of IDRSF stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

