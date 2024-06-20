Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Grows By 6.0%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,504,700 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

JRNGF stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

