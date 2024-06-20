Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Has $686,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.87. 2,493,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

