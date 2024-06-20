Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 17,774 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 250.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.01. 103,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $76.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

