Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,924,000 after buying an additional 626,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,290,000 after buying an additional 96,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,269 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

COWZ traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,585 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

