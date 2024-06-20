Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VB stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

