Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 1,933 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $502.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

