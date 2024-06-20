Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 44 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 115,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $6.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $466.38. 1,041,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.54. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.