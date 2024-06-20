Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 459 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,868. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25.

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.