Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,545 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 844,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

