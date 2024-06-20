Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.94. 477,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

