Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $255,000 in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 30,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,139. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

