Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $301,000 in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2,182.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,375,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5,122.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 791,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 59,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.59. 80,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,137. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

