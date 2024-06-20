Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $326,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

