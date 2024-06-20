Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 1.1% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 2.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DMAR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. 13,279 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $355.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.