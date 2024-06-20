Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 145.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.93.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

