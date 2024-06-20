SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

SLM opened at $20.51 on Friday. SLM has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

