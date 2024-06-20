Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.22

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 37287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDHC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,451,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,973,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

