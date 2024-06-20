Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading 2% Higher

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.70. 83,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,569% from the average session volume of 3,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

