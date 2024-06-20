Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,843,735.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

