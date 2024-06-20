SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 545514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

