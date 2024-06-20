SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 545514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.
SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
Further Reading
