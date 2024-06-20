Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Price Performance

About Solaris Resources

Shares of SLS stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.92. 173,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.61 and a 52-week high of C$6.62. The company has a market cap of C$591.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.00.

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.