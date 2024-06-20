Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 38,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 251,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Solvay Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Solvay Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

