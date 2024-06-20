Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 81,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 126,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Sonoro Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.
About Sonoro Energy
Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoro Energy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.