SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 648,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

