SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 4.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.76% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27,075.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 97,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 219,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,181. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

