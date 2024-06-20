SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $389.85. 641,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,906. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

