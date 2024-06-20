SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,667,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

KRE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 7,871,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,963,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

