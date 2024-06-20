Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading 6.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.77 ($0.42). Approximately 4,828,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 1,651,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.75 ($0.39).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.48 million, a PE ratio of -3,338.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,412.96). Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

