Stableford Capital II LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,879. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.